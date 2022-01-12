Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 204,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,853,140 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $7.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
