Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 204,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,853,140 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $7.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

