Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.00. 31,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.26. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $375.06 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

