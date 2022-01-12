Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.09. 289,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,798,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

