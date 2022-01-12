Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,946,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,315,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 436.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 254,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,909,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $260.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

