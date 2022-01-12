Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after buying an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,970,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 344,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.46 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

