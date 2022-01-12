Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.00. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.03. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

