SUKU Reaches Market Cap of $47.86 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. SUKU has a market capitalization of $47.86 million and $1.05 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUKU has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

