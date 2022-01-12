Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 105,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,545. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

