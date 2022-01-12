Student Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and $1.15 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Student Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Student Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

