Strong Price Reaches $670.47 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $670.47 or 0.01528895 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $92.71 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

