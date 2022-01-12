Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Head-To-Head Review

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

48.1% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 29.62% 16.07% 1.63% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.91% 12.18% 1.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $199.77 million 8.57 $58.87 million $2.80 23.01 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 3.69 $31.31 million $2.59 11.77

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity. The Wealth Management and Trust segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services in all markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.