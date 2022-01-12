Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

