stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Top Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.42 or 0.07674062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.01 or 1.00008161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007464 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

