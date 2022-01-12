Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

