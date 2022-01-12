State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $102.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

