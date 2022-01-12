State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Sells 2,464,600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,227,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464,600 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.42% of Coca-Cola worth $956,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,946,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,315,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO remained flat at $$60.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 382,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,909,754. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

