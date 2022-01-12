State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,675,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 5.7% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 1.20% of Johnson & Johnson worth $5,115,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $169.48. 244,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.