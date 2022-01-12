State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,083,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,615,800 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.0% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.47% of Walmart worth $1,823,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. 134,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,908. The company has a market cap of $398.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

