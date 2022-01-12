State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $566.26 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811,505 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 7.21% of AptarGroup worth $566,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.31. 2,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

