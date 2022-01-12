State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Acquires 105,841 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.05% of Amphenol worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $3,504,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Truist increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

