State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Natera by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,690 shares of company stock worth $13,055,895. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.92. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

