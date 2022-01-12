State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,755 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.