State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,618 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 704,412 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of American Airlines Group worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 692,382 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.71 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

