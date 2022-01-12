State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.66 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

