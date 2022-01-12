Starbase (STAR) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Starbase has a market cap of $608,203.06 and approximately $599,980.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

