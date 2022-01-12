Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.77 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

