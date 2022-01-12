STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 226.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. 2,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

