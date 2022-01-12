STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 226.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. 40,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

