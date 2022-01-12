SSE plc (LON:SSE) Declares Dividend of GBX 25.50

SSE plc (LON:SSE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.35) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,607 ($21.81) on Wednesday. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The company has a market cap of £17.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,623.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,598.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSE. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,690 ($22.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,637.38 ($22.23).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

