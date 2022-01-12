Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

