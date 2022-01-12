Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.64

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 14861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

