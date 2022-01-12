Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,429 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,339,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

