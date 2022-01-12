Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $290,467.43 and $50,581.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00062464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.06 or 0.07666742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,843.49 or 0.99949549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00069615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008118 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

