Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.