Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $12.61. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 100,178 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $395.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.