Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Purchases 8,867 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $114,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $2,629,500.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 108,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,122. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

