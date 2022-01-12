Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Spectrum has a market cap of $14,771.38 and $2,787.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00308640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000844 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.