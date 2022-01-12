SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INKM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,220,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 148.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of INKM opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.