SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FITE stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

