SparksPay Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $22,625.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,955,765 coins and its circulating supply is 10,719,640 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.