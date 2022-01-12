Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSAA opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Spanish Broadcasting System has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

