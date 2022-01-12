Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,033.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $14.50 or 0.00033062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $473,380.75 and approximately $24,033.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

