South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that South State will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

