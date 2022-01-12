South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI remained flat at $$25.62 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.