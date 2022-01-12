South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,100 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $11,974,000.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOOT opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

