South Dakota Investment Council Sells 39,748 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 48.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,748 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

