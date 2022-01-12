South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

