South Dakota Investment Council Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $360.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.59 and its 200 day moving average is $284.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $145.64 and a 52-week high of $370.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

