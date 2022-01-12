SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SOPH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,734. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $877,000.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.