Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

